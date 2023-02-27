UrduPoint.com

Advance Of Russian Troops Not Affected By Kiev's Attack On Dam In Bakhmut - DPR Head

Published February 27, 2023

Advance of Russian Troops Not Affected by Kiev's Attack on Dam in Bakhmut - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The blowing up of a dam organized by Kiev near the contested city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, has no significant impact on the advance of Russian troops in the region, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to Pushilin, told Sputnik on Saturday night that Ukrainian troops had blown up a dam near Bakhmut, to slow down the Russian offensive and force civilians to leave the city.

"To have a certain significant impact and slow down the advance of our units in Artyomovsk ... They probably should not be counting on that.

The amount of water, able to somehow affect the situation, will be insufficient just a couple of days," Pushilin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Meanwhile, Spanish daily newspaper El Pais reported that the northern part of Bakhmut, which is in close proximity to the blown up dam, resembled "a huge puddle" after the organized explosion.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of the hostilities in Donbas for months now. It is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas amid the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

