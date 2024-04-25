Advanced 5G Base Station Launched In Mt. Qomolangma
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The first 5G-A (5G-Advanced) base station has been launched in the Mount Qomolangma area on Wednesday, marking the entry of the world's highest peak region into the 5G-A era, according to telecom giant China mobile.
Compared to 5G, 5G-A features higher speed, greater connectivity, and lower latency.
The 5G-A network is expected to provide stronger network support for tourism, mountaineering, scientific research, and environmental protection in the Mount Qomolangma scenic area.
Li Chongming, an official of China Mobile's branch in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said the 5G-A network can meet the emerging business needs of tourist attractions and the diversified demands of tourists in the scenic area, as well as provide a more reliable emergency rescue communication guarantee for climbers.
Researchers can also utilize the 5G-A base station to upload monitoring data in real-time, efficiently carrying out research on the protection of wild animals and plants, Li added.
Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma has an altitude of more than 8,840 meters, with its north part located in Xizang.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan calls for addressing development changes at a key UN meeting11 seconds ago
-
Cambodia on right track to achieving malaria-free goal by 2025: PM19 seconds ago
-
Endrick sparks Palmeiras comeback in Copa Libertadores23 seconds ago
-
Hyundai Motor's operating profit falls 2.3 pct in Q130 seconds ago
-
The Myanmar 'water brothers' salvaging shipwrecks on the tide10 minutes ago
-
Togo's legislative elections: What is at stake?20 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump immunity claim40 minutes ago
-
Blinken calls for US, China to manage differences 'responsibly'1 hour ago
-
Norway oil giant Equinor's profit falls on lower gas prices1 hour ago
-
N. Macedonia's right-wing presidential candidate wins 1st round2 hours ago
-
Vietnam court jails soft drinks tycoon in $40 million scam case2 hours ago
-
The guardian angels of the source of the Seine2 hours ago