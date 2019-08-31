Advanced Minesweeper to Join Russian Navy in December

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The Russian Navy will receive a next-generation minesweeper in December of this year, the Sredne-Nevsky shipyard said on Friday.

"The Vladimir Yemelyanov minesweeping ship is set to be commissioned to the contractor in December 2019," the press release read.

The Project 12700 warship is still to complete the builder's and commissioning trials at the shipyard in St. Petersburg.

It is 200 feet long, displaces 890 tonnes and can carry a crew of 44. It has advanced sweepers and a hull made of monolith fiberglass that is more durable than steel.