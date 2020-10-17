Advanced online channels help reduce Dubai Customs’ customer services centers

Dubai Customs made another success story- thanks to the fruitful cooperation with its clients and strategic partners- as it raised the percentage of online services to 99.3%, completing 7.2m transactions during H1, 2020, growing 38.5% compared to 5.2m transactions in the corresponding period last year

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020) Dubai Customs made another success story- thanks to the fruitful cooperation with its clients and strategic partners- as it raised the percentage of online services to 99.3%, completing 7.2m transactions during H1, 2020, growing 38.5% compared to 5.2m transactions in the corresponding period last year.

This has led to reducing time and effort on clients and reduced cost on businesses.

With this in mind, Dubai Customs, following its digital transformation policy, announced the closure down of some customer service centers, while boosting services at its open centers to meet the needs of all clients.

Clients can access Dubai Customs services through a number of channels made available by the government department including the website, smart applications, and self-service machines.



Dubai Customs showed an impressive level of corporate agility during the pandemic abiding by strict measures and following all health and safety requirements, while providing quality services to ensure streamlined flow of trade.



Commenting on this, Mohammed Al Muaini, Legal Affairs Consultant at Dubai Customs said:

“Dubai Customs is now harvesting the fruits of its intensive investments in advanced technologies and AI.

Our clients can access our services anytime from anywhere, and this has reduced footfall on traditional counters to less than 0.7% of the total, and led to more client happiness, and reduced operational cost.”