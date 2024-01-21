Advantage Leverkusen as Bremen stun Bayern Munich

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Mitchell Weiser stunned his former club with the only goal as Werder Bremen defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 on Sunday, keeping Bayer Leverkusen seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

It was the first time since February 2020 that the German champions had failed to score in a Bundesliga game.

Leverkusen's last-minute 3-2 win at RB Leipzig on Saturday, with Xabi Alonso's men coming from behind twice and scoring the winner in injury time, put the pressure back on Bayern, who went into Sunday's game with two games in hand.

Bremen were unlucky to have a goal struck off by VAR in the first half for a foul on Jamal Musiala but Weiser took matters into his own hands in the second period, gliding down the right wing and blasting into the net after 59 minutes.