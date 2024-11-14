Advantage Martin As MotoGP Reaches Gripping Climax In Barcelona
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) For the second season running, MotoGP is serving up a nail-biting finale as Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia head into the last race of the season this weekend battling it out for the world championship title.
Last year, it was Bagnaia who held the advantage taking a 21-point lead into the final race which ultimately produced a second successive title for the Italian.
This time around it is the Spaniard, Martin, who holds the keys to the kingdom.
He is 24-points clear of Bagnaia and knows that even if his rival wins the sprint (12 points) and the grand prix (25pts) he would still win the title with a podium finish in Barcelona on Sunday.
Martin will seal his first championship on Saturday if he wins the sprint.
"Given the ranking, Martin has a better chance, but nothing is certain until the checkered flag," three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo told MotoSprint.
"He would certainly have to make a lot of mistakes to lose the title."
It should be a slam dunk, especially as history shows that the biggest points deficit overturned in the final round was the eight that separated Nicky Hayden from Valentino Rossi in 2006.
The Italian slid off leaving the "Kentucky Kid" a free run to the podium and his only world title.
Rossi also coughed up a seven-point lead in 2015 to Lorenzo while the only other rider to snatch the title from the leader on the final day was Wayne Rainey who overhauled Mick Doohan's two-point lead in 1992.
However, the ups and downs of this season, which have seen the two riders exchange the championship lead numerous times, suggests that there may yet be a final twist.
- 'Martin's year' -
Others such as Marc Marquez have enjoyed some good days but there is no doubt that, just as they did last year, Bagnaia and Martin have dominated the season.
They have won 13 of the 19 grand prix with Bagnaia taking 10 while Martin has only won three. The Spaniard, however, has been the model of consistency, taking 10 second-places.
"He worked hard with a sports psychologist to channel his impetuosity, although he still made mistakes, like Bagnaia," said Lorenzo.
"It's been a year with a lot of mistakes but it looks like it's Martin's year. I would be happy if he wins, because he's a smart and talented guy who deserves at least one MotoGP title."
The battle between the two riders is made all the more interesting in that, while not in the same team, there is no great difference between their bikes.
Bagnaia rides for the Ducati factory team and Martin for Pramac, the Italian manufacturer's satellite team, with identical machines.
Ducati dominates the MotoGP grid with eight machines out of 22. The factory team and Pramac are running two bikes each while Gresini and VR46 also have two bikes albeit of last year's specifications.
However, that doesn't seem to have worried six-time world champion Marc Marquez -- who rides for Gresini -- as he has won three GPs this season.
Engineer Gigi Dall'Igna has mastered the subtleties of aerodynamics better than anyone else, applying the ground effect recipes from Formula One to the bike to make full use of the power of the 1000cc V4 engine.
Whoever wins this weekend, Ducati will look back on a monster season.
This weekend's climax in Barcelona, however, will not all be about the racing.
The race was due to take place in Valencia but had to be moved after the region suffered its worst floods in a generation last month, which killed more than 220 people.
The race was switched to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week and has been dubbed the Solidarity GP to show support for the people of Valencia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
More Stories From World
-
France court orders Google to halt news search scheme2 minutes ago
-
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House12 minutes ago
-
Trump immigration picks show crackdown intent, but challenges await12 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz beats Rublev to open ATP Finals account, Ruud misses last four chance42 minutes ago
-
Man with explosives dies trying to enter Brazil's Supreme Court42 minutes ago
-
Pete Hegseth: Fox TV host picked to lead Pentagon52 minutes ago
-
Man with explosives dies trying to enter Brazil Supreme Court1 hour ago
-
Bitcoin hits new highs, markets stall amid US inflation increase1 hour ago
-
Hunger in G20 host Brazil is Lula's unfinished fight1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president eyes parliament win in snap election2 hours ago
-
Swiatek's BJK Cup opener postponed after weather alert2 hours ago
-
Spain flood epicentre under highest alert for fresh rain8 hours ago