Advent of Holy Journey: All arrangements finalized for smooth Hajj Operations, Director Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH AL-MUNAWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized all arrangements to smoothly conduct the Hajj operation and to warmly welcome the guests of Allah Almighty (intending pilgrims) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation is set to commence on April 29.

Director Madinah Ziaur Rehman said here on Monday that the Hajj operation to airlift pilgrims to the Holy Land would continue for 33 days.

He said that under the government Hajj scheme, 89,000 pilgrims would be transported to the holy cities of Madinah and Makkah through 342 flights, adding that the last Hajj flight from Pakistan would depart on May 31.

He said this is an annual large-scale Hajj operation for the ministry, both in Pakistan and KSA, and they are making all-out efforts to make it hassle-free and ensure maximum facilitation.

He said that during the first 15 days of the Hajj flight operation, pilgrims would first be taken to Madinah. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Serene Air, Airblue, Air Sial, and Saudi airline have been tasked with transporting the pilgrims to the holy land, he added.

Marking the launch of the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation, six flights are scheduled to arrive in Madinah on Tuesday from five major Pakistani cities, carrying approximately 1,700 pilgrims.

These flights will airlift intending pilgrims from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Quetta to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (Madinah Airport), he said, beginning a massive influx of devotees from Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Sharing further details, Ziaur Rehman said that two flights would depart from Lahore, and one each from Islamabad, Quetta, Multan, and Karachi on Tuesday (April 29).

He said PIA flight PK-713 from Islamabad would depart at 4:45 AM, carrying 393 intending pilgrims, while from Lahore, Air Sial flight PF-7700 would depart at 8:30 AM with 150 pilgrims, and PIA flight PK-747 would depart at 10:15 PM with 329 pilgrims.

Similarly, from Quetta, PIA flight PK-7201 would depart at 9:30 AM carrying 150 pilgrims, while from Multan, PIA flight PK-715 would depart at 8:15 PM with 393 pilgrims. Moreover, Serene Air flight ER-1611 would depart from Karachi at 9:30 PM with 285 pilgrims bound for Madinah.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of islam and requires every adult Muslim to undertake the pilgrimage to the holy sites in Makkah at least once in their lifetime, provided they are financially and physically able.