KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian meteorologists have declared an adverse meteorological condition emergency for two days in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for the first time since April, the regional hydrometeorology and environmental monitoring authority said on Monday.

"From 18:00 [11:00 GMT], November 16 [and] until 19:00 [12:00 GMT], November 18, we expect meteorological conditions that are unfavorable to dispersal of harmful contaminants in atmospheric air. We are declaring the first-grade adverse meteorological conditions," the authority said in a statement.

Krasnoyarsk has been suffering from air pollution due to the city's large industrial sector. In 2020, the authorities declared a state of adverse meteorological conditions, also known as black sky mode, several times, with citizens complaining on social media networks about getting a headache, deteriorated vision and tearfulness caused by pollution.