Adviser Kushner Approaches Trump About Conceding Defeat to Biden - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Jared Kushner, senior adviser of incumbent US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, has approached the president about conceding defeat to his rival in the election, CNN reported, citing two informed sources.

The broadcaster did not say what was Trump's reaction to this proposal.

Fox news broadcaster previously reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump would be ready to accept the victory of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in the election if all the legal challenges of the Trump campaign were exhausted.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

A number of world leaders have already congratulated Biden on the election victory.