MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The adviser of Iran's sports Minister died as a result of injuries received in a helicopter crash in the city of Baft, in Iran's southern province of Kerman, deputy governor of Kerman province said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian news agency IRNA reported that a helicopter with Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi crashed the Kerman province.

"Unfortunately, after the final investigation, one of the officials who were as in this helicopter died as a result of the crash," the deputy governor was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim, adding that the adviser of Iran's Sports Minister died in the crash and another 12 people have been injured.