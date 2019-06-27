UrduPoint.com
Adviser Refutes Reports About Tunisian President's Death After Leader's Hospitalization

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:12 PM

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi's adviser, Firas Guefrech, refuted on Thursday allegations that the leader had died after being hospitalized, local media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi's adviser, Firas Guefrech, refuted on Thursday allegations that the leader had died after being hospitalized, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Essebsi was taken to a military hospital in the capital due to some undisclosed illness, the presidential office said.

Shortly thereafter, media reported that the president had died.

"Do not give in to rumors. The president's condition is stable," Guefrech tweeted.

These developments came after a double suicide attack targeting policemen occurred in the nation's capital, killing one and wounding several others, including civilians.

Essebsi, 92, has been Tunisia's president since 2014.

