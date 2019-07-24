UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To Erdogan Refutes Rumors Of Turkish President's Death

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:50 PM

Adviser to Erdogan Refutes Rumors of Turkish President's Death

An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik that the rumors of the country's leader passing away were false and explained that Erdogan was on vacation

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik that the rumors of the country's leader passing away were false and explained that Erdogan was on vacation.

"This news is not true. Our president is usually on vacation every year at this time. His absence in this period gives rise to speculation," Yasin Aktay, who serves as the adviser to the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party, said.

Related Topics

Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indonesian President witne ..

37 minutes ago

Man electrocuted to death in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Received No Official Information on SB ..

2 minutes ago

Acid attack leaves two women, child injured in Que ..

2 minutes ago

PTI announces to accord warmest welcome to Prime M ..

2 minutes ago

ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019 registration conti ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.