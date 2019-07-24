An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik that the rumors of the country's leader passing away were false and explained that Erdogan was on vacation

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) An adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik that the rumors of the country's leader passing away were false and explained that Erdogan was on vacation.

"This news is not true. Our president is usually on vacation every year at this time. His absence in this period gives rise to speculation," Yasin Aktay, who serves as the adviser to the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party, said.