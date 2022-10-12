UrduPoint.com

Adviser To Iranian Leader Calls Russia, China Dumping US Dollar 'Good Progress'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Adviser to Iranian Leader Calls Russia, China Dumping US Dollar 'Good Progress'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russia and China's dumping of bilateral payments in US Dollars represent "very good progress" in challenging Washington's hegemony of the International Monetary Fund, Ali Akbar Velayati, the adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader in international affairs, told Sputnik.

"China and Russia, being the two main members of the BRICS, which also includes India, South Africa and Brazil, are carrying out many transactions with each other without the use of foreign Currency (US dollar). The fact that they are not tied to the dollar, which depends on the will of the United States, is very good progress," Velayati said.

The US Dollar has recently been on the path of moving away from being a single reserve currency. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS business Forum that the five major emerging economies should establish an international reserve system based on the basket of BRICS currencies. Although it may take years for the group to create the monetary system, the final result is likely to be an equilibrium between the competing Western dollar system and BRICS currency basket, Gary Korolev, CEO of the financial services firm Sovereign Wealth Management, told Sputnik.

Related Topics

India Business Iran Dollar Russia China Washington Progress Vladimir Putin Gary Brazil South Africa United States May June From

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.