Adviser To Italian Gov't Says Country Not Yet Overcame 1st Wave Of COVID-19

Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Professor Walter Ricciardi, a scientific adviser to the Italian health minister, on Tuesday said it was incorrect to talk about an alleged second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the first had not subsided yet

The daily infection rate in the country stood at 200-300 in June and July. However, in late July the number of daily new cases began to go up, exceeding 1,000 starting August 21. Throughout September, the average rate has been at 1,500 a day.

"There is no second wave because the infection cases have failed to reach zero, and now their number has once again started growing in the country, just as we assumed ..

. In reality, the first wave has not been over," Ricciardi told the Sky TG24 broadcaster.

The professor noted that the country had managed to straighten the epidemiologist curve, which went up due to factors like people's behavior during this summer and first autumn chills.

"So, we can only call it the second wave if we mean a change of seasons but it is the same pandemic," Ricciardi added.

Speaking about the preparedness of the national health system, the expert, noted that the country had doubled the number of beds in intensive care units, bringing it to more than 10,000.

Italy has confirmed a total of 311,364 coronavirus disease cases, including 35,851.

