Adviser To Trump, Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital With COVID19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:20 AM

Adviser to Trump, Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital With COVID19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie says he went to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Christie, who is an adviser to US President Donald Trump and who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump departed for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came after Trump's close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said was feeling better and was going to be back soon.

