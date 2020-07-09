UrduPoint.com
Adviser To Yemeni President Survives Assassination Attempt In Country's West - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:25 AM

Abdul Aziz Jabbari, an adviser to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and a deputy speaker of the country's parliament, has survived an assassination attempt in the city of Marib, northeast of the Sanaa capital, a source in the local authorities told Sputnik on Wednesday

An explosive device blew up near the gate of a hotel where Jabbari was staying, the source said. The explosion caused material damage, but no casualties.

According to a local government source, Jabbari arrived in Marib on Sunday after visiting Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh without any prior arrangements in light of negotiations between the Yemeni government and the Aden-based Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Riyadh on forming a shared government, according to a peace treaty signed between the two sides.

In November 2019, Hadi's government and separatists operating in southern Yemen signed a peace deal in the Saudi capital.

Apart from other things, the Riyadh agreement envisioned that the STC should return military facilities and state institutions, which they had seized in the country's south, to the legitimate authorities. The deal is also aimed at putting an end to military confrontation.

On June 22, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said that the country's government and the STC had agreed to a ceasefire and committed to implementing the November peace agreement.

Despite the agreement, confrontations between the two sides persist.

