Advisers Of Former UK Prime Ministers Johnson, Truss Received $3.8Mln In Exit Pay - Report

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Top advisers of former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss received almost 3 million Pounds ($3.8 million) in severance payments, the Annual Report on Special Advisers 2023 revealed.

"The special adviser pay bill for the financial year 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 was 15.9 million pounds. This includes 2.9 million pounds paid in severance payments to special advisers, and a headline pay award of 3% for special advisers in scope," the report read.

The report specified that Truss' advisers received one million pounds, while Johnson's advisers received 1.

9 million pounds at the end of their respective administrations.

Only 100,000 pounds were paid to the advisers of former prime ministers in 2021, which, if compared to the current situation with high expenses, indicates that the United Kingdom suffers from the high personnel turnover among public office positions, Politico newspaper reported.

UK politics had an eventful year in 2022, with the office of prime minister going from Johnson to Truss and to current UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

