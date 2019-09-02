Advisers to Normandy Four Leaders to Discuss Minsk Process in Berlin - Foreign Ministry

Foreign affairs advisers to the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will discuss all the issues related to needed progress in the Minsk peace process at their meeting in Berlin, the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Maria Adebahr, said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Foreign affairs advisers to the leaders of Russia Germany and France will discuss all the issues related to needed progress in the Minsk peace process at their meeting in Berlin , the spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry, Maria Adebahr, said.

The meeting of advisers to the Normandy leaders is set to take place on Monday. Steffen Seibert, the spokesman of the German Federal Government, said on Friday that the parties would discuss preparations for the next Normandy Four summit.

"All the issues on the agenda are related to the progress in the Minsk process we need," Adebahr said at a briefing, adding that Berlin hoped that progress would be made during the talks.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the summit may take place in September. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the preparations for the summit to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The Normandy format was created in 2014 by Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine in order to formulate a solution for the Donbas crisis. In 2015, during a meeting in Minsk, the parties developed an addendum to the 2014 Minsk Protocol, commonly known as Minsk-II. Since then, the group has failed to deliver any significant results. Its last meeting was held in 2016.