KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The meeting of the advisers to the Normandy Four leaders which was scheduled for March 12, did not take place because of the coronavirus concerns, the advisers will hold phone talks next week to discuss possible date for new summit, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said Friday.

"The meeting of advisers was scheduled to be held on March 12, but in light of the coronavirus threat it was postponed," Yermak said following a meeting of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"Instead, we will have phone talks next week between advisers, and discuss the date of a possible summit of leaders to be held in Berlin, I hope in April," Yermak said after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.