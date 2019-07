A meeting of advisers to the heads of state and government in the Norman Four format (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) will be held on July 12 in Paris, the press service of the German government told Sputnik on Thursday

"The meeting will be held in Paris," the press service said.