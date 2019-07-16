Advisers to the heads of state and government of the Normandy Four format (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) will meet again in late summer to discuss the implementation of the arrangements reached at their previous meeting, Vadym Prystaiko, a deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration, said

"We have definitely agreed to meet in order to see the progress regarding the arrangements that we reached in July. We plan to do this somewhere in late summer," Prystaiko said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The advisers to the Normandy Four leaders met on July 12 in Paris.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after they refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine and the Normandy Four are platforms aimed at facilitating the settlement of the conflict. A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk in 2015 following the talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy group created in 2014.