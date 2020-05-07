Advocacy Group Confirms First Migrant Death Due to COVID-19 While in US Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement confirmed the first known death of a migrant due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while in a US immigration detention center.

"The first confirmed death in an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] ICE detention center from COVID-19 was reported today at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego," the release said on Wednesday. "Otay Mesa is run by the private, for-profit contractor, CoreCivic."

As of Wednesday, 705 migrant detainees in ICE custody have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

There are currently 29,675 migrants in ICE custody.

ACLU Deputy Director of Immigration Policy Andrea Flores said in the release that unless ICE takes swift action to release more migrants from detention, "many more will die."

In April, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against ICE and CoreCivic demanding a reduction in the number of migrants detained at the Otay Mesa facility due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the release said.

Last week, the release added, a US judge ordered the defendants to begin releasing medically vulnerable migrants in the their custody, but only two of 130 eligible migrants have been released.