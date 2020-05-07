UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advocacy Group Confirms First Migrant Death Due To COVID-19 While In US Custody

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:30 AM

Advocacy Group Confirms First Migrant Death Due to COVID-19 While in US Custody

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement confirmed the first known death of a migrant due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while in a US immigration detention center.

"The first confirmed death in an [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] ICE detention center from COVID-19 was reported today at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego," the release said on Wednesday. "Otay Mesa is run by the private, for-profit contractor, CoreCivic."

As of Wednesday, 705 migrant detainees in ICE custody have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.

There are currently 29,675 migrants in ICE custody.

ACLU Deputy Director of Immigration Policy Andrea Flores said in the release that unless ICE takes swift action to release more migrants from detention, "many more will die."

In April, the ACLU filed a lawsuit against ICE and CoreCivic demanding a reduction in the number of migrants detained at the Otay Mesa facility due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the release said.

Last week, the release added, a US judge ordered the defendants to begin releasing medically vulnerable migrants in the their custody, but only two of 130 eligible migrants have been released.

Related Topics

Flores Mesa San Diego April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

3 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

3 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.