Advocacy Group Files Complaint Alleging Trump, Save America PAC Violated US Soft Money Ban

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The advocacy group Campaign Legal Center (CLC) said in a release on Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging former US President Donald Trump and his political action committee (PAC) Save America violated the federal campaign finance law's "soft money" provisions in this year's midterm elections.

The CLC pointed out that Trump directed the transfer of $20 million from the Save America PAC to the Make America Great Again, Inc. Super-PAC in connection with the 2022 midterm elections - as well as in support of his likely bid for the presidency in 2024 - in violation of fundraising restrictions on candidates for office.

"Trump's transfer of this colossal sum from his leadership PAC to a super PAC that intends to spend millions influencing federal elections, including Trump's own campaign, is a brazen attempt to circumvent the fundraising restrictions that apply to federal candidates, which are crucial to preventing corruption and its appearance," the release cited the complaint as saying.

The CLC argued that despite the fact Trump has not filed a candidacy statement, publicly available information confirms his intention to run in the 2024 presidential election, the release said.

Existing regulations prevent any person or committee from making aggregate contributions in excess of $5,000 per year to any political committee that is not a candidate's authorized campaign committee or a national or state political party committee.

The CLC said there is ample public information, including repeated public statements by Trump, indicating that he has decided to run for president in 2024 and raised or spent well in excess of the $5,000 threshold amount to qualify as a candidate under the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA).

"His failure to announce his candidacy does not alter his status as a candidate, or his legal obligations under FECA," the release said.

The CLC said Trump should be made to abide by FECA's restrictions on federal candidates handling "soft money" or money not subject to FECA's source prohibitions, limitations, or reporting requirements.

Trump is expected to announce his candidacy for the race for president on November 15.