Advocacy Group Says India's Kashmir Lockdown Raises Human Rights Concerns

Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Security lockdown in the India-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir raises concerns over basic human rights, an advocacy group said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Security lockdown in the India-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir raises concerns over basic human rights, an advocacy group said Tuesday.

"The government has a responsibility to ensure security in Kashmir, but that means respecting the human rights of everyone, including protesters," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

Security restrictions were introduced ahead of the government's move to change the special status of the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and split it up into two union territories governed federally.

Ganguly said New Delhi "got off to a bad start" when it detained political leaders, banned public meetings and shut down most communications and education institutions and restricted the freedom of movement in the region.

