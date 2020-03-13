(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security and other Federal agencies demands public disclosure of when, where and how law enforcement agencies use facial recognition technology and what, if any, measures are in place to protect privacy, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Unlike other ways of verifying a person's identity, face recognition technology can enable persistent government surveillance on a massive scale," ACLU National Security Project Attorney Ashley Gorski said in the release. "This unregulated surveillance technology threatens to fundamentally alter our free society and is in urgent need of democratic oversight."

Earlier on Thursday, the ACLU and the New York Civil Liberties Union sued the Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration, the release said.

The lawsuit followed a refusal by the four agencies to comply with requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act. The ACLU is now asking a US federal court to order the agencies to turn over records concerning plans for face surveillance at airports, policies on processing and retention of biometric data and government analyses of facial recognition accuracy, the release added.

The lawsuit is part of the ACLU's ongoing efforts to bring face surveillance technology under democratic control, according to the release.