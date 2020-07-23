Advocacy Group Wins Release of US Resident Jailed 17 Months Without Charges - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Trump administration released to an undisclosed country a longtime US resident who was detained under a never-before-used provision in the USA Patriot Act for 17 months without charges or trial, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Our client's freedom is a victory for the rule of law, and reaffirms that the government does not have unreviewable powers to lock someone up without due process," ACLU senior staff attorney Jonathan Hafetz said in the release. "That the government was able to hold Mr. [Adham] Hassoun for over 17 months without charge or trial, on the basis of false allegations that the government itself refused to defend in court, is chilling."

Hassoun was transferred to US immigration officials in 2017 after completing a 15-year criminal sentence, with the Trump administration claiming it had to keep him locked up as a threat to national security.

The US government never filed criminal charges or produced any credible evidence to support its allegations, the release said.

The US government invoked a rarely used immigration regulation as well as a never-before-used provision of the USA Patriot Act to argue Hassoun could be detained indefinitely without charges, trial or a court hearing, the release also said.

A Federal court ordered Hassoun released after the government admitted it could not prove its case and ordered Hassoun released. He was subsequently moved to another country, the release added.

A motion by Hassoun for sanctions against the US government for hiding and destroying evidence of his innocence remains pending before in a separate court case, according to the release.