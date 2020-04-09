Advocacy Groups Ask DHS to Probe 'Abuse' of Pregnant Migrant in US Custody - Letter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Jewish Family Service (JFS) requested in a letter on Wednesday that the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG) investigate the alleged abuse of a pregnant migrant who gave birth in a US immigration facility.

"ACLU and JFS call on DHS OIG to engage in a thorough investigation of the events that transpired while Ms. [redacted] was in Border Patrol custody and in a review of the policies and procedures that resulted in the abuse she suffered," the letter said.

The letter said the woman gave birth at the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station in the state of California on February 16 "under harsh conditions that placed her and her baby at unnecessary risk.

"

The advocacy groups said the woman was suffering from cough attacks and severe pain in her womb when she was apprehended by a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent along with her husband and two children. The groups added that CBP agents continued to disregard the woman's health issues and her husband's pleas for medical attention until she eventually began to give birth.

The woman gave birth at the processing facility and was then taken to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with influenza.

The advocacy groups also suggested the Department of Homeland Security adopt policies that will prevent similar incidents from happening again.