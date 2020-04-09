UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advocacy Groups Ask DHS To Probe 'Abuse' Of Pregnant Migrant In US Custody - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Advocacy Groups Ask DHS to Probe 'Abuse' of Pregnant Migrant in US Custody - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Jewish Family Service (JFS) requested in a letter on Wednesday that the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General (DHS OIG) investigate the alleged abuse of a pregnant migrant who gave birth in a US immigration facility.

"ACLU and JFS call on DHS OIG to engage in a thorough investigation of the events that transpired while Ms. [redacted] was in Border Patrol custody and in a review of the policies and procedures that resulted in the abuse she suffered," the letter said.

The letter said the woman gave birth at the Chula Vista Border Patrol Station in the state of California on February 16 "under harsh conditions that placed her and her baby at unnecessary risk.

"

The advocacy groups said the woman was suffering from cough attacks and severe pain in her womb when she was apprehended by a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent along with her husband and two children. The groups added that CBP agents continued to disregard the woman's health issues and her husband's pleas for medical attention until she eventually began to give birth.

The woman gave birth at the processing facility and was then taken to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with influenza.

The advocacy groups also suggested the Department of Homeland Security adopt policies that will prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Related Topics

February Border Influenza Women Jew Family From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

2 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

2 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

2 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.