Advocacy Groups Criticize South Korea For Backtracking On North Korea Human Rights- Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A coalition of 67 non-governmental organizations from 22 different nations has signed on to a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in accusing the nation of disengaging with human rights violations against rival North Korea, Human Rights Watch said in a press release on Monday.

"Your government's strategy, however, risks sending a message to North Korea's government that their crimes will go unsanctioned, as Pyongyang might get the mistaken impression that the South Korean government is willing to overlook their illicit behavior in exchange for increased willingness to engage in the inter-Korean dialogue," the release cited the non-governmental organizations as saying in the letter.

The letter noted South Korea's refusal to co-sponsor a November 14 UN General Assembly resolution on human rights in North Korea, as well as South Korea's deportation of two North Korean murder suspects who faced likely torture following their repatriation, the release said.

The letter also warned that South Korea's latest approach incorrectly assumes that achieving peace or improving inter-Korean cooperation depends on avoiding all official discussion of North Korean human rights violations, the release added.

