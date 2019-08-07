UrduPoint.com
Advocacy Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Expedited Migrant Deportations - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Three US advocacy group have filed a Federal lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to expand the use of fast-track deportations of migrants, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), American Immigration Council and Simpson Thcher & Bartlett said in joint news release on Tuesday.

"The American Civil Liberties Union, American Immigration Council and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP filed a federal lawsuit today challenging the Trump administration's new rule that massively expands fast-track deportations without a fair legal process such as a court hearing or access to an attorney," the release said.

The advocacy groups said that prior to the Trump administration's decision, which took effect on July 23, expedited removal was limited to a 100-mile zone from the border and pertained to those who arrive by sea and those who had been in the United States for two weeks or less.

The new rule targets immigrants nationwide who cannot prove that they have been in the United States continuously for two years or more, the release said.

"Hundreds of thousands of people living anywhere in the United States are at risk of being separated from their families and expelled from the country without any recourse," ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project attorney Anand Balakrishnan said in the release.

On July 19, the Trump administration announced its plan to expand the power of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct rapid deportations of illegal aliens.

Any alien who indicates an intention to apply for asylum or expresses a fear of persecution, of torture, or of returning to his or her country, will be referred for an interview with an asylum officer, the DHS said in a release.

Consistent with current law and practice, unaccompanied alien children are not subject to expedited removal under the new or any previous designation, according to the release.

