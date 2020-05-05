UrduPoint.com
Advocacy Groups Sue US Gov't Over Alleged Discrimination In COVID-19 Relief Bill - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Trump administration has discriminated against children in the United States with undocumented immigrant parents by excluding them from stimulus payments in a recent $2.1 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package under the CARES Act, a court filing by Georgetown Law school's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Villanova Law Professor Leslie Book said on Tuesday.

"But the CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act discriminates against and excludes from this expansive aid program one of the country's most vulnerable groups: US citizen children of undocumented parents," the complaint said.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of seven immigrant families affected by the provision in the CARES Act and it seeks to provide them and other families in similar situations stimulus payments as they grapple with economic struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint said the families are seeking a nationwide injunction on the CARES Act provision and hopes the court will declare it unconstitutional.

The United States, as of Tuesday afternoon, has about 1.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 69,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

