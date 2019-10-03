UrduPoint.com
Advocate Of UN-backed Kashmir Resolution, US Senator Sanders Hospitalized

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Advocate of UN-backed Kashmir resolution, US Senator Sanders hospitalized

US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been calling for the lifting of India's siege on occupied Kashmir, was hospitalized and treated for an artery blockage in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to media reports

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has been calling for the lifting of India's siege on occupied Kashmir, was hospitalized and treated for an artery blockage in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to media reports.

Sanders, 78, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is stated to be recovering well and in "good spirits".

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort," Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser to Sanders, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.

" Addressing the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) last month, Senator Sanders called the Indian move to abolish the special status of Kashmir and the clampdown on the disputed state as "unacceptable." "The communications blockade must be lifted immediately, and the United States government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people," he had said amidst sustained applause.

Along with outlining his domestic policy proposals, such as free college and healthcare, Sanders issued the most forceful condemnation of India's blockade to come from a top-tier US presidential candidate.

