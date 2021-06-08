UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AEB 'Warmly' Welcomes US Easing Of Pressure On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

AEB 'Warmly' Welcomes US Easing of Pressure on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The Association of European Businesses (AEB) "warmly" welcomes the apparent easing of US pressure on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the Biden administration announced that it would waive sanctions on the project, Tadzio Schilling, the AEB's CEO, told Sputnik in an interview.

"If you look at the decision by the Biden administration to ease the pressure on the Nord Stream 2 project, I think that's definitely a signal we very warmly welcome," Schilling said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The AEB's CEO said that his organization believes sanctions, especially those that are extraterritorial, should be rolled back, adding that Europe has the right to decide its own energy strategy.

"We as the AEB have always maintained a position that says we cannot pronounce ourselves on the underlying causes, but we think that sanctions should not be applied widely and sweepingly as an instrument of foreign policy, and that we should especially avoid sanctions with extraterritorial effects, and it should be up to Europe to define its own energy strategy and energy policy in collaboration with business," Schilling stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with US President Joe Biden in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Schilling said that he was looking forward to the summit, adding that it could begin the process of breaking the "deadlock" between Moscow and Washington.

"We hope that maybe now with the upcoming summit in Geneva of President Putin and President Biden, there will be, maybe, some new ideas on how to overcome the deadlock, on how to overcome the current situation. I think this is much needed, and we as the AEB also are happy to see that the first steps have already been taken," Schilling stated.

Under ex-President Donald Trump, the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the project, and a number of companies that worked on the pipeline's construction.

In May, the Biden administration announced that it would waive sanctions on the pipeline's operator, as well as its chief executive Matthias Warnig, as part of efforts to repair the damage done to US-Europe relations while Trump was in office.

Speaking at SPIEF's plenary session on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Nord Stream 2 was a purely economic project, adding that he expected the pipeline to be completed and operational in the near future.

This year's edition of SPIEF was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya was an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Europe Washington Trump Nord Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Geneva United States May June Gas Media Event From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Represen ..

1 minute ago

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

PSL Starts Again! OPPO Looking To Spice Things Up

6 minutes ago

The wait is over Infinix NOTE 10 pro now available ..

7 minutes ago

Ghotki train crash: Death toll surges to 62 as aut ..

36 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.