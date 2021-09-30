UrduPoint.com

AEOI Says False Data On Iran's Nuclear Activity Being Sent To IAEA On Nation's Behalf

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

AEOI Says False Data on Iran's Nuclear Activity Being Sent to IAEA on Nation's Behalf

False information on Iran's nuclear activities is being sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the country's behalf by unauthorized parties, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) False information on Iran's nuclear activities is being sent to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the country's behalf by unauthorized parties, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told Sputnik.

In mid-September, IAEA head Rafael Grossi told the board of Governors that the global watchdog still awaited explanation from Tehran on three undeclared facilities where traces of nuclear materials had been detected earlier this year. Tehran, in turn, insists that reports on nuclear particles are false news promoted by members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, banned by Tehran as terrorist.

"They are constantly trying to present some fake documents, allegedly photos by satellite, the authenticity of which is not confirmed. The photographs were taken back in the 90s, and are presented as fresh. The IAEA, as an international body, should not be led by these tricks and become a puppet in the hands of this terrorist group," Eslami said.

Commenting on the nuclear particle traces, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, has repeatedly said that Iran did not know the source of these traces detected by IAEA inspectors in May at one of the country's nuclear facilities, expressing sorrow that Tehran's written explanation of this has been ignored.

