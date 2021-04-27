UrduPoint.com
Aerial Protection Service Says 112 Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 112 forest fires had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 34,400 acres.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 112 wildfires on an area of 13,939 hectares [34,444 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 26, 2021," the service said.

The day before, 96 wildfires were put out on an area of 25,000 acres.

