Aerial Protection Service Says 112 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 112 forest fires had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 34,400 acres.

The day before, 96 wildfires were put out on an area of 25,000 acres.