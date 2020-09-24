UrduPoint.com
Aerial Protection Service Says 13 Forest Fires Put Out In Russia Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Aerial Protection Service Says 13 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 13 forest fires - down from 15 the day before - had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,500 acres.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 13 forest fires on an area of 630 hectares [1,557 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 23, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 15 wildfires were put out on an area of more than 2,000 acres.

More Stories From World

