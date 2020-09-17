UrduPoint.com
Aerial Protection Service Says 14 Forest Fires Put Out In Russia Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Aerial Protection Service Says 14 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 14 forest fires - down from 18 the day before - had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 2,300 acres.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 14 forest fires on an area of 936 hectares [2,313 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 16, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 18 wildfires were put out on about the same area.

