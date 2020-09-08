Aerial Protection Service Says 19 Forest Fires Put Out in Russia Over Past Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 19 forest fires - down from 24 the day before - had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,100 acres.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 19 forest fires on an area of 458 hectares [1,132 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on September 7, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 24 wildfires were put out on an area of 20,317 acres.