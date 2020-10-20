UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aerial Protection Service Says 28 Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Aerial Protection Service Says 28 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Firefighting services have extinguished 28 wildfires - up from 27 the day before - in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,410 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 28 forest fires on an area of 573 hectares [1,416 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 19, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 27 wildfires were put out on an area of 2,118 acres.

Related Topics

Russia October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

55 minutes ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches the &quot;Joud&quot; ..

3 hours ago

Etihad operates maiden commercial passenger flight ..

4 hours ago

UAE renews its continued commitment to supporting ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Highe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.