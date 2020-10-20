Aerial Protection Service Says 28 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Firefighting services have extinguished 28 wildfires - up from 27 the day before - in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 1,410 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 28 forest fires on an area of 573 hectares [1,416 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 19, 2020," the service said.

The day before, 27 wildfires were put out on an area of 2,118 acres.