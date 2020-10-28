Aerial Protection Service Says 5 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Firefighting services have extinguished five wildfires - up from three the day before - in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of nearly 330 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 5 forest fires on an area of 133 hectares [328.7 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on October 27, 2020," the service said.

The day before, three wildfires were put out on an area of 89 acres.