Aerial Protection Service Says 90 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement that 90 forest fires had been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 3,300 acres.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 90 wildfires on an area of 1,342 hectares [3,316 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 19, 2021," the service said.

The day before, also 90 wildfires were put out on an area of more than 7,800 acres.