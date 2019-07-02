Aeroflot Cancels Several Moscow-Prague Flights as Permits Revoked by Czech Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Aeroflot, the biggest Russian airline, said it had suspended several Tuesday flights from Moscow to Prague and from Prague to Moscow over the Czech authorities' decision to revoke flight permits.

"Because of the decision of the Czech Republic's aviation authorities to revoke the earlier issued permits for Moscow-Prague-Moscow flights, Aeroflot has to cancel following flights: SU2010/2011, SU2014/2015, SU2016/2017 and SU2018/2019, scheduled for July 2," the airline said in a statement.

At the same time, the SU2012/2013 and SU2024/2025 flights will be carried out as scheduled, according to Aeroflot.