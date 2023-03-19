Aeroflot Cancels Sochi Flights on Sunday, Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) says flights to and from Sochi on March 19 and March 20 are being canceled because of unfavorable weather conditions.

"Due to adverse weather conditions at Sochi Airport and guided by the priority of flight safety, Aeroflot informs about the cancellation of its own flights from Moscow and other destinations in the Russian Federation to Sochi and back on March 19 and 20, 2023," the Russian flag carrier said on its website.