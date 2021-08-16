Aeroflot Confirms Decision to Avoid Afghan Airspace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian airline Aeroflot made a decision to temporarily avoid Afghan airspace, and such restrictions will apply to two flight routes, spokesman Mikhail Demin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian airline Aeroflot made a decision to temporarily avoid Afghan airspace, and such restrictions will apply to two flight routes, spokesman Mikhail Demin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that Aeroflot and AirBridgeCargo, Russia's major cargo airline, decided to avoid Afghan airspace.

"Indeed, temporarily, until the situation returns to normal, Aeroflot aircraft will avoid the airspace of Afghanistan. In fact, the restrictions apply to two flights: Delhi and Bangkok. And our decision is consistent with the position of the regulator," Demin told reporters.