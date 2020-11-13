UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aeroflot Has No Information On Situation With Arrest Of Representative In UK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Aeroflot Has No Information on Situation With Arrest of Representative in UK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The press service of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot said on Thursday it had no information about the situation with the arrest of its representative in the UK on treason charges.

An informed source earlier told Sputnik that Russian citizen Dmitry Fedotkin had been arrested on suspicion of high treason.

According to the source, Fedotkin is suspected of passing on classified information to UK intelligence, while being an Aeroflot employee in the UK.

"The press service has no information," it said.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Employment

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

30 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

6 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

6 minutes ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

6 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

31 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.