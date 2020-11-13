Aeroflot Has No Information on Situation With Arrest of Representative in UK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The press service of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot said on Thursday it had no information about the situation with the arrest of its representative in the UK on treason charges.

An informed source earlier told Sputnik that Russian citizen Dmitry Fedotkin had been arrested on suspicion of high treason.

According to the source, Fedotkin is suspected of passing on classified information to UK intelligence, while being an Aeroflot employee in the UK.

"The press service has no information," it said.