Aeroflot Plans Special Flights To Evacuate Russians From US, Maldives For April 7,8

Tue 07th April 2020

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot will conduct special flights to repatriate Russians from the United States and the Maldives on Tuesday and Wednesday, the airline said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot will conduct special flights to repatriate Russians from the United States and the Maldives on Tuesday and Wednesday, the airline said on Tuesday.

"Aeroflot plans special flights for April 7-8 to return Russian citizens from New York and Male [capital of the Maldives]," the company said.

