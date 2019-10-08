Aeroflot Plans to Lease 23 Airbus A320/321neo Aircraft for $2.6Bln - Procurement Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia's largest airline Aeroflot plans to announce tender to lease 23 new-generation Airbus A320/321neo aircraft for delivery in 2021, according to documents on the public procurement portal.

"Provision of operating leasing in respect of A320-251N and A321-251NX aircraft for delivery in 2021," the documents indicate.

In total, it is planned to order 15 A320neo with a starting maximum contract value of $1.6 billion, the corresponding tender is planned to be announced on October 11.

Aeroflot also plans to lease eight A321neo airliners, the starting price of the contract is estimated at $936.5 million. However, this tender was planned to be announced in late September.

The Airbus A320neo is the family of improved narrow-body passenger jet airliners of the Airbus A320 family.