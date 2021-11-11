UrduPoint.com

Aeroflot Refutes Reports About Its Participation In Transportation Of Migrants To Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The information about the participation of Russia's Aeroflot in mass transportation of migrations to Belarus is false, and the threat of sanctions may negatively affect the company, the airline said on Thursday.

"Information about the participation or assistance of Aeroflot PJSC in organizing the mass transportation of migrants to the territory of Belarus does not correspond to reality," the company said in a statement.

The airline added that it is not performing flights to Iraq and Syria, or from Istanbul to Minsk.

"Information about the threat of imposition of sanctions may have a material negative impact on the operating, financial activities of the company, its capitalization," Aeroflot added.

