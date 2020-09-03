UrduPoint.com
Aeroflot Resumes Flights To Dubai From September 11

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:56 PM

Aeroflot Resumes Flights to Dubai From September 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will resume flights to Dubai from September 11, ticket sales are already open on the company's website, its spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the resumption of international flights with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives.

"Aeroflot will resume flights to Dubai from September 11. The flights will operate twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays. Ticket sales are already open on the airline's official website," Spivakova said.

