Aeroflot Resuming Flights To South Korea

Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot is resuming on Thursday flights from Moscow to the capital of South Korea - Seoul, suspended over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Air traffic between Russia and South Korea resumed on September 27. The decision was made following a meeting of Russia's coronavirus response center led by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The cabinet approved the decision by a relevant order.

Aeroflot will operate flight SU0250 Moscow - Seoul once a week, on Thursdays. Return flight SU0251 Seoul - Moscow will be operated on Saturdays. With the restoration of international air traffic, the frequency of flights may change.

Russia, amid the coronavirus pandemic, stopped regular and charter flights with other countries on March 27. The exceptions were export flights, as well as cargo, mail, ambulance and humanitarian flights, flights of empty aircraft for maintenance, transit flights with landing for refueling or crew changes on Russian territory, and flights carried out in line with individual decisions of the Russian government.

Since August, Russia has begun to gradually resume air traffic with other countries. Currently, it is allowed to fly to Turkey, the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

