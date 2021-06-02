UrduPoint.com
Aeroflot, S7 Flights Canceled After Lufthansa Got No Permit - German Transport Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Aeroflot and S7 flights to Germany were canceled due to the lack of permit from Russia for Lufthansa flights in June, the German Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

"Russian regulatory agency Rosaviatsiya did not issue a timely permit for Lufthansa flights for June, so Lufthansa flights, which were to be operated in the early morning of June 2, were to be canceled on June 1 in the evening hours. Based on the principle of mutual practice, the Federal Aviation Office of Germany (LBA) did not issue any additional permits for flights of Russian airlines until the permits from the Russian side were pending. For this reason, Aeroflot and S7 flights could not be operated from June 1.

Yesterday, Aeroflot canceled three flights, and today four," the ministry's spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, S7 canceled flights to Berlin and back due to lack of permission from the German authorities. A representative of German airline Lufthansa told Sputnik that the company had canceled flights from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Frankfurt and back on Wednesday, saying that this is a one-time incident. Aeroflot canceled flights to Frankfurt and Munich, which were due to take place on Wednesday, as well as return flights. Later, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Alexander Neradko, said that the problem with the cancellation of flights between the Russia and Germany had been resolved.

